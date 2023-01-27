Minnesota lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the 2023 session and working on several bills.
Lawmakers must adjourn the session by May 22, 2023.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is following some of the major bills introduced at the Capitol during the 2023 session. Track their progress throughout the session with our Legislative Tracker below. Find more political coverage here.
|TOPIC
|BILL NUMBER
|STATUS IN HOUSE
|STATUS IN SENATE
|SIGNED INTO LAW?
|Abortion – Reproductive health rights
|HF 1 / SF 1
|PASSED
|In committee
|NO
|Abortion – Repeal regulations
|HF 91 / SF 70
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Driver’s licenses for all
|HF 4 / SF 27
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Federal tax conformity
|HF 31 / SF 25
|PASSED
|PASSED
|YES
|Hair discrimination (CROWN Act)
|HF 37 / SF 44
|PASSED
|PASSED
|NO
|Recreational marijuana
|HF 100 / SF 73
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Elections – Pre-registration for 16+
|HF 110 / SF 389
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Elections – Restored voting rights
|HF 28 / SF 26
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Conversion therapy ban
|HF 16 / SF 23
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Public safety – Increased sentences
|HF 216 / SF 853
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Public safety – Violent crime team
|HF 25 / SF 524
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Public safety – Catalytic converter requirements
|HF 30 / SF 5
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Schools – Free lunch for all
|HF 5 / SF 123
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Schools/Guns – Dangerous situations training
|HF 256
|In committee
|Not yet introduced
|NO
|Paid family & medical leave
|HF 2 / SF 2
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Guns – Red flag law
|HF 15
|In committee
|Not yet introduced
|NO
|Guns – Background checks for private sales
|HF 14
|In committee
|Not yet introduced
|NO
|Equality amendment proposal
|HF 173 / SF 37
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Attorney General’s Office funding
|HF 29 / SF 33
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Earned sick and safe time
|HF 19 / SF 34
|In committee
|In committee
|NO
|Climate – 2040 renewable energy goal
|HF 7 / SF 4
|PASSED
|In committee
|NO
|Unemployment insurance benefits extended for miners
|HF 27 / SF 40
|PASSED
|PASSED
|YES