Minnesota lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the 2023 session and working on several bills.

Lawmakers must adjourn the session by May 22, 2023.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is following some of the major bills introduced at the Capitol during the 2023 session. Track their progress throughout the session with our Legislative Tracker below. Find more political coverage here.

TOPICBILL NUMBERSTATUS IN HOUSESTATUS IN SENATESIGNED INTO LAW?
Abortion – Reproductive health rightsHF 1 / SF 1PASSEDIn committeeNO
Abortion – Repeal regulationsHF 91 / SF 70In committeeIn committeeNO
Driver’s licenses for allHF 4 / SF 27In committeeIn committeeNO
Federal tax conformityHF 31 / SF 25PASSEDPASSEDYES
Hair discrimination (CROWN Act)HF 37 / SF 44PASSEDPASSEDNO
Recreational marijuanaHF 100 / SF 73In committeeIn committeeNO
Elections – Pre-registration for 16+HF 110 / SF 389In committeeIn committeeNO
Elections – Restored voting rightsHF 28 / SF 26In committeeIn committeeNO
Conversion therapy banHF 16 / SF 23In committeeIn committeeNO
Public safety – Increased sentencesHF 216 / SF 853In committeeIn committeeNO
Public safety – Violent crime teamHF 25 / SF 524In committeeIn committeeNO
Public safety – Catalytic converter requirementsHF 30 / SF 5In committeeIn committeeNO
Schools – Free lunch for allHF 5 / SF 123In committeeIn committeeNO
Schools/Guns – Dangerous situations trainingHF 256In committeeNot yet introducedNO
Paid family & medical leaveHF 2 / SF 2In committeeIn committeeNO
Guns – Red flag lawHF 15In committeeNot yet introducedNO
Guns – Background checks for private salesHF 14In committeeNot yet introducedNO
Equality amendment proposalHF 173 / SF 37In committeeIn committeeNO
Attorney General’s Office fundingHF 29 / SF 33In committeeIn committeeNO
Earned sick and safe timeHF 19 / SF 34In committeeIn committeeNO
Climate – 2040 renewable energy goalHF 7 / SF 4PASSEDIn committeeNO
Unemployment insurance benefits extended for minersHF 27 / SF 40PASSEDPASSEDYES