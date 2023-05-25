Walz to sign Paid Family and Medical Leave Act on Thursday

Governor Tim Walz is set to sign the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act into law Thursday afternoon.

Walz will be joined at 1: 30p.m. by Lieutenant Gov. Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, and advocates of the bill.

The bill gives Minnesota workers up to 12 weeks of paid time off for a serious medical condition or pregnancy, or to care for a family member. Individuals can claim a maximum of 20 weeks of paid leave in a single year.

It received a party-line 68-62 vote on May 17 in the House, with all Republican representatives voting against it. On May 18, the Senate followed suit, approving the bill 34-32.

Republicans have opposed the measure, arguing it burdens employers with a new tax and that many workplaces already offer their own version of long-term paid leave.

The program will be funded through a 0.7% payroll tax for employers participating in both the family and medical benefits and will be disbursed through a new division of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. A one-time $668 million infusion would get the program off the ground until the payroll tax can sustain it long-term.

Check back at 1:30 p.m. for a live stream of the bill signing.