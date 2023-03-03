Walz approves $5 million in emergency food shelf funding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz approved a bill on Thursday that would provide $5 million in emergency funding to food shelves.

The money will go to the Department of Human Services to distribute to food shelves through Hunger Solutions, according to a news release.

“Minnesota’s food shelves play an essential role in helping Minnesotans feed their families and ease rising food costs,” Walz said in a statement. “As we continue to work to lower costs and make life easier for Minnesotans, this funding will allow food shelves to continue to help working families put food on the table.”

The bill passed in the House on Feb. 9. It passed in the Senate on Feb. 27.

