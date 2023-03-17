Governor Walz to approve free universal school meals

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to sign a bill on Friday afternoon approving free, universal school meals.

The Governor is expected to sign the bill at Webster Elementary in Minneapolis around 1:15 p.m.

This comes as Minnesota State Senators approved the bill for free school meals on Tuesday. The Minnesota House passed the companion bill last month, making the next stop Gov. Walz’s desk.

The bill’s author says that one in six children is learning on an empty stomach. The proposal applies to schools that participate in federal school lunch funding.

Advocates for the bill say free school meals for all would help students fight hunger.

Governor Walz has supported the bill since it was introduced, citing on Twitter his experience as a former teacher observing students who were too hungry to learn.

Opponents of the bill are concerned about the cost of the program.

“Families are suffering, we do need to feed our children, but we have to do this in a reasonable, fiscally responsible way,” said Rep. Krista Knudsen, (R-Lake Shore).

As a former teacher, I know firsthand that kids can’t learn on an empty stomach. When universal school meals reaches my desk — a historic, bipartisan bill — I’ll be proud to sign it into law. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 14, 2023

A news conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m on Friday. Check back for updates and a stream of the event.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate approves free school meals bill

RELATED: Universal school meal bill passes Minnesota House