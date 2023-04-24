House GOP lawmakers discuss cannabis legalization bill 

House GOP lawmakers are holding a news conference on the proposed cannabis legalization bill ahead of today’s vote.

A livestream of that news conference can be viewed below.

Legislators in the Minnesota House of Representatives are set to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The bill would allow adults 21 and older to buy up to 2 ounces of cannabis at a time and cultivate up to eight plants, as long as only four are mature at any given time. Minnesotans could possess 2 ounces in public and 5 pounds at home.

Home delivery from licensed cannabis would also be allowed, and prior marijuana convictions would be expunged.

DFL lawmakers — who control both chambers of the Legislature — and Gov. Tim Walz have expressed support for the bill. However, neither chamber has passed it yet.

House GOP lawmakers plan to speak on the proposed bill during a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday. House DFL lawmakers will then speak at 11:40 a.m. Monday to preview the cannabis legalization bill.

A recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found 58% of Minnesotans surveyed support full legalization of recreational marijuana, 26% want it to remain against the law and 15% weren’t sure.

