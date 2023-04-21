Senate slated to take up conversion therapy, trans refuge, reproductive freedom bills

Minnesota lawmakers are scheduled to discuss three high-interest bills on Friday.

The Minnesota Senate approved a bill that bans conversion therapy on Friday afternoon, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Callan Gray.

The Minnesota Senate is also poised to approve two bills that could make the state a safe haven for those seeking reproductive health care and make Minnesota a trans refuge state.

All three bills have drawn strong support from DFL lawmakers and advocates while generating fierce opposition from others.

The House has already passed all three, so approval from the Senate would send the bills to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Supporters of a statewide ban say conversion therapy involves many harmful practices that often cause anxiety and depression and can lead to suicide while opponents of a ban dispute those points. Several cities in Minnesota have already banned the practice but the bill would create a statewide ban.

The reproductive health care bill would prevent any legal or professional action against health care workers who help anyone get an abortion or other reproductive health care. Republican critics have called the proposal an overreach of the state’s authority while supporters say it’s more necessary than ever as more states heavily restrict abortions.

The third bill seeks to protect transgender people, their families and health care providers from legal repercussions if they travel to Minnesota to get gender-affirming care. Opponents have said it would put children at risk.

