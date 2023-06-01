Gov. Walz to sign infrastructure bill Thursday

Governor Tim Walz is set to sign what is being touted as Minnesota’s largest-ever infrastructure bill on Thursday afternoon.

Walz will be joined at 1 p.m. in Minneapolis by Lt. Gov. Flanagan, Sen. Sandra Pappas, Rep. Fue Lee, Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council President Dan McConnell and advocates for the bill.

The infrastructure bill will provide $2.6 billion in investments across the state, $1.5 billion in general obligation bonds, and a billion in cash projects, according to DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 1 p.m.