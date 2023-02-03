House approves Juneteenth bill, sending it to Walz

Minnesota lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that will make Juneteenth the newest state holiday.

Thursday, a week after the Minnesota Senate overwhelmingly approved it, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed the bill 126-1.

It now heads to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law and become the 12th state holiday.

Juneteenth, recognized on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

It became a federal holiday in 2021, and several local governments, school districts and Minnesota companies already recognize the holiday.

Follow the progress of other notable bills with our Legislative Tracker.