Bill aiming to prevent catalytic converter theft passes in MN Senate

Minnesota Senate passed a bill 40-25 Thursday that aims to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.

It would require anyone buying a catalytic converter to keep detailed records of who they bought it from.

As previously reported, the bill passed in the House 113-15 on Feb. 20. If the House approves the changes made to the bill by the Senate, the bill heads to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate debates bill to slow wave of catalytic converter theft

“Minnesota has seen the rate of catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in recent years, and law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have not had the tools they need to respond,” said Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, who authored the bill. “With today’s legislation, we are taking major steps to stop the thefts and disrupt the black market for reselling this stolen property. Auto theft investigators believe that these provisions will make a significant difference in preventing these crimes from occurring in the first place.”

The bill has received support from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and the Association of Metropolitan Municipalities.

According to data from the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau, the state ranks third in the country in catalytic converter thefts.

Track the progress of this bill and many others throughout the session with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.