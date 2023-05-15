Much to do with 1 week left in legislative session

One week left in Minnesota legislative session

There is just one week left in Minnesota’s legislative session but there is still a lot left on lawmakers’ agenda.

Lawmakers continue to discuss several high-profile bills.

A vote in the Minnesota House is expected soon on a public safety bill, which the Senate passed Friday night. That bill includes measures to expand background checks for gun purchases, increase penalties for converted machine guns and a “red flag” law.

Lawmakers are also still debating a bill to legalize sports betting, although the odds for that are starting to dwindle as the end of the session nears.

Additionally, a conference committee is still working out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill to legalize recreational marijuana, which was approved by both chambers near the end of last month.

The session is scheduled to wrap up on Monday.

Track the status of several high-profile bills with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.