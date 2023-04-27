Walz signs 3 different bills on gender-affirming care, abortion access and conversion therapy

Governor Walz is set to sign three different bills into law Thursday morning that are meant to protect abortion and gender-affirming care. Another bill is set to ban the practice of conversion therapy in the state.

All three bills have drawn strong support from DFL lawmakers and advocates while generating fierce opposition from others.

Supporters of a statewide ban say conversion therapy involves many harmful practices that often cause anxiety and depression and can lead to suicide, while opponents of a ban dispute those points. Several cities in Minnesota have already banned the practice but the bill would create a statewide ban.

The reproductive health care bill Friday would prevent any legal or professional action against healthcare workers who help anyone get an abortion or other reproductive health care. Republican critics have called the proposal an overreach of the state’s authority, while supporters say it’s more necessary than ever as more states heavily restrict abortions.

The third bill seeks to protect transgender people, their families and healthcare providers from legal repercussions if they travel to Minnesota to get gender-affirming care. Opponents have said it would put children at risk.

