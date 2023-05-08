Minnesota Senate passes paid family and medical leave bill

Senate passes paid family leave bill

The Minnesota Senate passed legislation to create a statewide paid family and medical leave policy on Monday, moving it one step closer to the governor’s desk.

The bill, which was passed by the Minnesota House last week, would allow workers up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 more weeks of paid medical leave.

It passed the Senate on a party-line 34-33 vote, with all Republican senators opposing the measure. There are some differences between the House and Senate versions, which will need to be reconciled in a conference committee before the Legislature votes on a final version.

Supporters say the bill would allow Minnesotans to take care of themselves or family members without having to sacrifice a paycheck, which most can’t afford to do.

However, the bill has gotten pushback from some people who say the program would create too large of a cost and burden for small businesses.

Monday morning, a group of advocates rallied outside the Senate chamber, encouraging lawmakers to approve the bill, and opponents held a press conference to express concerns.

