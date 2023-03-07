WATCH: Governor Walz signs bill expanding access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status

Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill that will provide access to driver’s licenses for everyone, regardless of their immigration status.

The push to make this happen has been in the works for 20 years, starting when the state started to require Minnesotans to show proof of residency to get a driver’s license following the 9/11 attacks.

This bill is expected to impact about 81,000 undocumented immigrants in Minnesota — allowing them to get a driver’s license or state identification card without showing proof of residence.

“Just outside this chamber, there are hundreds of immigrants whose lives will be completely transformed by this bill,” said Minnesota State Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis).

Mohamed, one of the bill’s authors, says it passed with support from police across the state who say it will help make roads safer.

She also says it will help break down barriers to getting a job or housing, especially in Greater Minnesota.

Those opposed are concerned it could create room for voter fraud and give incentives for immigrants without legal status to come to Minnesota and abuse state programs.

“There are holes in this bill,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said. “We’re not calling groups any names; what we’re saying is we need to protect Minnesotans. It doesn’t matter what your race, your color, your creed.”

Walz is scheduled to sign the bill into law at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

