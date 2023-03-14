Minnesota State Senate to vote on free school meals Tuesday morning

Minnesota state senators are set to vote on a bill Tuesday morning that would guarantee breakfast and lunch for students across the state.

The state house passed the companion bill last month — meaning if senators approve the legislation Tuesday — it heads to Governor Walz’s desk for his signature.

Governor Walz has expressed support for the bill, saying on Twitter that he is ready to sign it into law.

On the matter of food insecurity, another House bill to provide $5 million to Minnesota food shelves received unanimous approval.

The bill’s author says one in six students are learning on an empty stomach, and this bill aims to end that.

School children being served meals (KSTP).

The proposal applies to schools taking part in the federal school lunch program.

If it becomes law, the state would pay schools the difference between the cost of a school meal and the reimbursement they receive from that federal program — costing the state about $388 million over fiscal years 2024 to 2025.

Those in support of the bill say taking away income requirements for the free meals would help fight student hunger.

“All families will benefit from this program,” said Rep. Sydney Jordan (DFL – Minneapolis). “Members, this is a bill that would cut costs at a time when food costs are rising.”

Opponents are concerned about the cost of the program.

Families are suffering, we do need to feed our children, but we have to do this in a reasonable, fiscally responsible way,” said Rep. Krista Knudsen, (R – Lake Shore).

The Senate is set to debate and vote on the bill when they meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Follow the progress of other notable bills with our Legislative Tracker.