Minnesota Senate to vote on renaming section of Highway 5 that would honor Prince

The stretch of roadway in Chanhassen would be renamed after Prince.

Lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate will be voting Thursday to renaming a section of Highway 5 after one of Minnesota’s music legends.

The proposal would honor Prince by renaming a section of the roadway that goes through Chanhassen to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

The bill would allow crews with Minnesota’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to put up purple signs along the stretch in the city. Prince’s studio and home, Paisley Park, is located there.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the bill passed the Minnesota House on the seventh anniversary of the musician’s death. It passed by a vote of 121-0.

The Senate is expected to meet at 11 a.m.