Conversion therapy, catalytic converter prevention, MMBW bills set for debate in Minnesota House

Minnesota lawmakers are scheduled to discuss three significant pieces of legislation Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota House of Representatives is scheduled to debate bills that would ban conversion therapy with children or vulnerable adults, create new requirements for buying catalytic converters and establish an office for missing and murdered Black women. After debate, the House could vote on each bill.

The conversion therapy legislation has been proposed multiple times in past years and while some individual cities in Minnesota already outlaw the practice, it has yet to be banned statewide. Supporters of a statewide ban say conversion therapy involves many harmful practices that often cause anxiety and depression and can lead to suicide while opponents of a ban dispute those points.

The catalytic converter legislation comes in response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts and would require anyone buying a catalytic converter to keep detailed receipts of the scrap metal and the person they bought it from.

The legislation to create an Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women (MMBW) would provide more focus on cases of missing and murdered Black women, as the state has done with its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office and task force.

None of the three bills have been approved by either chamber yet, meaning the Senate still needs to pass them even if the House gives them final approval Monday night before they could head to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law.

