Capitol Wrap: Recreational marijuana approved, omnibus bills advance, Gov. Walz signs 3 bills and more

It was another busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

For a quick roundup of the latest developments at the legislature, here is this week’s Capitol Wrap.

Let’s start with those that crossed the finish line, as three high-profile bills were signed into law this week.

Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care and another bill to ban the practice of conversion therapy in the state.

Their signings came a week after they were approved by the Minnesota Senate.

All three bills had strong support from DFL lawmakers and advocates but generated fierce opposition from Republican opponents.

Perhaps the piece of legislation with the highest profile of the session made huge progress this week.

The bill to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge many prior cannabis-related convictions was approved by the Minnesota House on Tuesday, the day after it first was brought up on the chamber’s floor.

The Minnesota Senate then approved it Friday on a party-line vote, 34-33.

DFL lawmakers and advocates say Minnesotans deserve the ability to make decisions on cannabis themselves, adding that the state’s current laws disproportionately impact people of color.

Republicans offered several amendments — including one to raise the minimum age limit to 25 — to the House bill that were shot down. Before the bill hit the floor Friday, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson noted the growing support for legalizing recreational marijuana but said his caucus believes the current bill “is such a convoluted bill” and needs more work before it gets approved.

Now that it’s been approved by the Senate, a small group of lawmakers will need to work out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill. It will then head to Gov. Walz, who has pledged to sign it into law.

Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging cannabis convictions is good for our economy and the right move for Minnesota.



When the bill reaches my desk, I’ll be proud to sign it into law. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 28, 2023

Omnibus season continues.

We noted in last week’s Capitol Wrap that omnibus season kicked into high gear, and it certainly didn’t downshift this week. Here’s a short breakdown:

Conference groups will have to work out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the omnibus bills before they can go to Gov. Walz for his signature.

Lawmakers also continue to work on many other pieces of legislation with less than a month left in the current session.

