House poised to pass bill that would make Minnesota a ‘trans refuge state’

For much of Thursday, those for and against a bill that would make Minnesota a transgender refuge state gathered at the State Capitol.

Supporters of the measure held signs saying, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Stand up, fight back.”

Opponents had their own signs: “No HF 146” and “Protect kids.”

Before debate on the House floor, DFL and Republican lawmakers held dueling news conferences.

“Today is a historic moment at the Minnesota Legislature,” declared Rep. Leigh Fiske, DFL-St. Paul, the bill’s main author.

Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, a Democrat from St. Paul, speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota is moving to strengthen the state’s protections for children and their families who come for gender-affirming care by making itself a “trans refuge state,” bucking a national backlash against transgender rights. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

“It’s a violation of our oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” countered Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey.

Finke, the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker, says the bill is meant to protect transgender people, their families, and health care providers from legal repercussions if they travel to Minnesota to get gender-affirming care.

“Withholding or delaying gender-affirming health care can have a dramatic impact on the mental health of any individual,” she told reporters. “Rates of depression, suicide, substance abuse are dramatically higher in transgender and gender expansive individuals who lack access to care.”

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order two weeks ago with similar language.

But House Republicans call the measure in the Legislature — which would provide stronger, more permanent protections — misguided and one that puts children at risk.

“HB 146 undermines parental rights, and most concerning, has zero guardrails to protect our kids,” said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover.

Gender-affirming care includes a wide range of procedures, including hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassessment surgery.

Doctors who work in the field say such surgeries on minors are rare, but Republicans say they’re concerned.

“Our own Mayo Clinic and the NIH have stated the risks involved with hormone treatment, especially pre-puberty,” Scott says. “These treatments can be dangerous and permanent. This bill denies that science.”

There are hundreds of bills under consideration in dozens of other states that could prohibit gender-affirming care.

Republicans argue this measure would prohibit Minnesota from recognizing out-of-state subpoenas.

“It creates a huge legal mess,” Niska says. “It’s going to create legal challenges, and unfortunately, it’s going to put vulnerable kids in the middle of that legal mess.”

But supporters of the bill say Minnesota should be a safe haven for those seeking this care.

A medical director from Children’s Minnesota says their gender health program is already getting calls from families living in states with bans on gender-affirming care.

“These families are scared. They are desperate,” declares Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd. “They are willing to do anything they can to protect the health and well-being of their transgender children. There is an urgency to their calls that is heartbreaking.”

The House floor session began at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, but as of 10 p.m., lawmakers had yet to vote on the bill, which is expected to pass with DFL majority support.