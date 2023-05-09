Section of Highway 5 to be renamed in honor of Prince Tuesday morning

Part of State Highway 5 will be officially named after Prince when Governor Walz signs a bill designating the section as the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate overwhelmingly voted last week to honor Prince by renaming the section of the roadway that goes through Chanhassen by a vote of 55-5. It passed the House by a vote of 121-0.

Prince’s Paisley Park studio is located along that stretch of highway and has become a major tourist attraction.

The bill signing is set for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Check back for a stream of the event.