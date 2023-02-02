Minnesota Senate poised to pass new energy standards

The Minnesota Senate is on the verge of passing new energy standards for Minnesota electrical utilities that Republicans strongly oppose. Democrats who control the Senate say climate change is among the reasons Minnesota voters put them in the majority in the Senate and House.

“This is what the people want,” said bill author Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “This bill will help us eliminate carbon emissions. Carbon emissions are the number one threat to our planet and they’ve been rising.”

The bill would force electrical utilities to generate electricity using carbon-free resources. They would have to be 80% carbon-free by 2030 and 100% carbon-free by 2040. The bill would essentially eliminate the burning of fuels like coal and natural gas to produce electricity.

The bill does have exceptions for utilities to appeal to the Public Utilities Commission for waivers from the standards if reliability or rates become an issue. Utilities can also purchase “energy credits” to meet the standard.

Two newly-elected Minnesota Senators who used to be TV meteorologists voiced their support for the bill.

“The first day I’m speaking on the Senate floor is Ground Hog Day which is a meteorologist’s least favorite holiday,” said Senator Robert Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, before adding why he thinks climate change is real, “Seven of the last ten years have been the warmest in Minnesota on record.”

Fellow former meteorologist, Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, agreed.

“It is clear that since the industrial age and human intervention that humans are changing our climate,” she said.

Republicans didn’t engage in the climate change debate, but do question the impact the bill will have on the reliability of the electrical grid and the cost of consumer electrical bills.

“Before you today is the Minnesota blackout bill,” said Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, calling it by the name Republicans use to describe what might happen to the electrical grid on extreme cold or extreme warm days “The bill that will increase the chance of putting more Minnesotans at risk with not only the reliability of the grid and the energy production we do here in Minnesota but also increase the cost.”

Several Republican amendments that would have modified the bill were rejected by the DFL majority.

After debating the bill for a couple hours early Thursday afternoon the Senate recessed for committee hearings and resumed the Senate floor debate just after 5:30 p.m.