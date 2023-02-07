Walz to sign bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota produced energy to be carbon-free by 2040
Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday afternoon that requires that all energy produced in Minnesota be carbon-free by the year 2040.
It’s a plan Gov. Tim Walz included in his full budget proposal and is supported by DFL lawmakers.
RELATED: Clean energy bill clears Minnesota House, heads to Senate
RELATED: Minnesota Senate to vote on carbon-free energy bill Thursday
Many Republicans opposed the bill because of concerns about electrical grid problems that could happen in extreme temperatures when demand peaks.
Some lawmakers say it would make the state a leader in clean energy.
RELATED: Minnesota greenhouse gas emissions down 23% since 2005, on track to meet climate goals
Governor Walz is expected to sign the bill at 2 p.m.
Check back for updates.