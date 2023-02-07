Walz to sign bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota produced energy to be carbon-free by 2040

Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday afternoon that requires that all energy produced in Minnesota be carbon-free by the year 2040.

It’s a plan Gov. Tim Walz included in his full budget proposal and is supported by DFL lawmakers.

Many Republicans opposed the bill because of concerns about electrical grid problems that could happen in extreme temperatures when demand peaks.

A solar panel at a Minnesota solar array (KSTP).

Some lawmakers say it would make the state a leader in clean energy.

Governor Walz is expected to sign the bill at 2 p.m.

