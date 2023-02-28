Libertarian Party, smaller parties oppose bill to change candidate requirements

A group of small and minor parties, led by the Libertarian Party of Minnesota, is speaking out against a bill that would make it harder to gain and keep major party status.

The group is opposing Senate File 1827, which would double the minimum vote requirements political parties in Minnesota have to meet in order to achieve major party status from 5% to 10% of the total vote.

Major party candidates have access to campaign funding and can place candidates on the ballot. A press release from the Libertarian Party of Minnesota said their concern is that, “By creating impossible requirements, this Bill disenfranchises Minnesotans whose views are not represented by the two legacy parties.”

Currently, Minnesota only has three major parties: the DFL, Republican Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party. The Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party lost major party status after the November election because it didn’t have a candidate get at least 5% of the vote in any race the past two election cycles.

The Senate Elections Committee is hearing the bill at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. A companion bill hasn’t yet been introduced in the House.