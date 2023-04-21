Minnesota House set to vote on bill honoring Prince on anniversary of his death

Minnesota lawmakers are scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on a bill that would rename a roadway in honor of Prince on Friday, which is the seven-year anniversary of his death.

The Minnesota House of Representatives is set to take up several bills on Friday, including the Prince bill, which would designate a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen as “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.”

“Prince brought people together not only through his music, but through his advocacy of public library access, education, civil rights, and more,” Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen), one of the authors of the bill, said when the bill passed the House Transportation Committee last month. “It’s a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince’s contributions to our state, our country, and the world.”

Regardless of the House vote, the bill will still need to be approved by the Senate before it can be signed into law by the governor.

In honor of Prince, Paisley Park has special tour programming until 5:30 p.m. Friday and also says fans can bring items for an outdoor memorial site. Paisley Park is hosting “A Night to Remember” in honor of Prince from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday.

B&B Theatres at Mall of America is also hosting a special showing of “Purple Rain” Friday.