Legislature passes bill to restore voting rights for felons

A bill that would restore the voting rights of felons who are not incarcerated has passed its last hurdle in the Minnesota Legislature and now heads to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.

The Senate passed House File 28, also known as the Restore the Vote Act, on Tuesday night by a 35-30 vote. It passed the House 71-59 earlier this month.

“With the passage of this historic legislation, Minnesota is taking an important step forward in the ongoing struggle for civil rights and democracy,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “By rejecting the racist origins of felony disenfranchisement and affirming the importance of accessible and inclusive elections, the state is setting a powerful example for the nation.”

If Walz signs the bill, Minnesota will join 21 other states that automatically restore voting rights once citizens are released from incarceration.

