House of Representatives passes rideshare driver legislation

Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives have passed legislation to improve working conditions for rideshare drivers.

According to the legislation, Uber and Lyft drivers in the state would get significant wage increases, better insurance coverage and protections against being fired.

Earlier this week, Uber had said the bill would limit their ability to remove dangerous drivers from the platform, would double costs and reduce service.

Company officials also said it may need to reduce or even end service in Minnesota if the bill passes as-is.

The bill still needs to be heard by the state senate.

This year's legislative session is scheduled to wrap up on Monday.