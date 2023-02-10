Bill to provide $5 million for Minnesota food shelters passes House, heads to Senate

The Minnesota House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to pass a bill by Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, to provide Minnesota food shelves with emergency funding.

The bill now awaits passage in the Senate.

“Voting for this bill is a vote to ensure Minnesotans can continue to count on a vital safety net when they’ve fallen on difficult times,” said House Majority Leader Jamie Long. “More and more Minnesotans are relying on food shelves to meet their basic needs. We’re talking about young children, parents, senior citizens, and vulnerable people.”

If passed, the Department of Human Services will have a one-time sum of $5 million for food shelf programs. DHS will then distribute funding to Hunger Solutions, according to a House spokesperson.

