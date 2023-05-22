Lawmakers trying to finish work on final day of legislative session

There are less than 24 hours to go for this year's legislative session.

Minnesota lawmakers were busy over the weekend and are back at it Monday trying to finish their work on a few more bills on the final day of the 2023 legislative session.

By law, the Legislature has to adjourn by 11:59 p.m. Monday, and lawmakers may be at the Capitol right up until that deadline if they want to avoid a special session.

Lawmakers gave final approval to several bills over the weekend and also struck a deal on a bonding bill. However, they’ve now got to try to finish and give final approval to that bonding bill.

Under that deal, officials say $1.5 billion in general obligation bonds and another $1 billion in cash will be used for infastructure projects around the state, while another $300 million from the capital investments fund will go toward helping Minnesota nursing homes over the next four years.

There is also work left to be done on the health and human services appropriations omnibus bill, which is set to include around $1.5 billion for increased health care access, homelessness and higher wages for child care workers.

In a separate but related move, lawmakers also haven’t fully signed off yet on the controversial “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.” That legislation has been debated for weeks and was separated from its omnibus bill after Mayo Clinic threatened to take $1 billion in investments elsewhere. That prompted more negotiations and got lawmakers to include an exemption for Mayo Clinic, which further angered many, including the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), which has been the biggest supporter of the bill. MNA denounced Walz for “siding with corporate bullies,” although leaders with MNA still say the bill will help nurses at over 90% of hospitals in the state while hospital executives and the Minnesota Hospital Association say the bill has “fatal flaws” that threaten patient care.

And, the House is expected to vote on a proposal to add an equal rights amendment to the Minnesota Constitution. The Senate quietly approved the bill last week and, if approved by the House and signed by the governor, would allow Minnesotans to vote on the amendment during the 2024 general election.

CLICK HERE to read more about the Legislature’s work this session and see the status of many high-profile bills we’ve followed throughout the session with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser will have the latest on the final day of the legislative session during this evening’s newscasts.