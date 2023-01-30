‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate

The Minnesota House approved a bill that would allow someone to get a driver’s license or a state identification card without showing proof of legal presence in the United States.

House File 4, also known as “Driver’s Licenses for All,” passed by a 69-60 vote Monday evening. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters say the bill would break down barriers for getting a job or housing, and also make roads safer.

“Driver’s License for All is an important component to eliminating obstacles for workers to safely and reliably connect with their employers,” said Jill Sims of Hospitality Minnesota.

Meanwhile, those who oppose argue it creates opportunities for voter fraud.

“A driver’s license looks like everybody else’s would not be able to be told whether it’s valid or not. Ink guardrails to help make sure it can’t be misused into the future is worthwhile for us to look at,” said Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca.

The bill has been a decades-long push by some Minnesotans since 2003, when the state issued a requirement to show proof of residency to get a driver’s license.

Currently, the Secretary of State doesn’t require a license to register to vote, but it is still an option.

