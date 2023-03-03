Walz to sign Restore the Vote bill Friday

Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill at 10 a.m. Friday that will restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

Previously, people with felony convictions would have to complete parole before being eligible to vote.

The bill would ensure voting rights for people with felony convictions when they complete their incarceration.

Earlier this year, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said nearly 66,000 Minnesotans who’ve left prison aren’t able to vote. Currently, 21 other states have legislation that gives people with felony convictions the right to vote after their incarceration.

The Restore the Vote initiative goes into effect July 1.

The Senate passed House File 28, also known as the Restore the Vote Act, in February by a 35-30 vote. It passed the House 71-59 earlier in the month.

To view the full legislation, click here.