abc WATCH ABC News | abc WATCH NOW
QUICK LINKS:
Windy, Cold | Missing Minnesotans | 5 Take Action | President Trump's Executive Orders | Links Page

Minnesota Sex Offenders Renew Legal Challenge to Confinement

Lawyers for over 700 people committed indefinitely to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program are asking the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a three-judge panel's ruling that the program is constitutional...

Authorities Say Alcohol was Factor in Foley Crash that Killed Mother
Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Man Accused of Shooting Protesters in Minneapolis
Police Investigate Homicide in North Minneapolis
Lawsuit Filed after Macy's Announces Closing of Downtown Minneapolis Store

Senate Confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson

Couple Charged with Neglect Connected to Son's Death Moved to New Zealand

Advertisement – Content Continues Below

Local

Rochester Woman Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Teens with Handgun on Facebook Live

Marilyn Haywood-Ransom

Hennepin County Using Grant Money to Teach Kids to Swim

‘Snow Fighters Appreciate Day’ Honors Snow Plow Drivers

BNSF: Rail Safety Incidents in Minnesota Down from Last Year

Maple Grove PD Looking for Suspect Wanted in 3 School Burglaries

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Wild center Mikko Koivu (9), right wing Chris Stewart (7) and left wing Jason Zucker (16) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Tyler Graovac's 2 Goals Power Wild to 5-2 Win over Oilers

Twins Promote Jake Mauer to Double-A Manager
Wolves Beat Magic 111-105 in Overtime
Wild Preview Canada Road Trip
Wolves-Magic Preview: Thibodeau Sees Progress
Vikings' Everson Griffen Collects Three Sacks in Pro Bowl
Metropolitan Division Wins NHL All-Star Game Tournament
Young Twins Look to Make Big Impact in 2017
Towns Helps Wolves Beat Brooklyn

Politics

Sessions Nomination Advances to Full Senate

Daudt Announces Tech-Focused Initiative Involving Committee, Public

Clinton Will Reflect on 2016 Race in New Book

National News

Ollie has been missing since Monday.

National Zoo Suspends Search for Escaped Bobcat

Cartwheeling Choir Teacher Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Senator: Army Corp Told to Approve Dakota Pipeline Easement
Jewish Community Center Evacuated in Wisconsin after Threats
Zoo: Team Searching for Escaped Bobcat in DC Neighborhoods

Investigative

Missing Minnesotans: Brandon Swanson
Brandon Swanson

Business

US Auto Sales Lower in January; GM, Ford Post Declines

Medical

Allina Updates Visitor Guidelines Due to the Flu

Technology

Daudt Announces Tech-Focused Initiative Involving Committee, Public

Dayton Proposes $125M Worth of Cybersecurity Reforms

GM, Honda Team Up to Develop Advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Entertainment

Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant with Twins on Instagram

John Hurt, Oscar-Nominated Actor in "The Elephant Man" Dies at 77
Ex-'Prairie Home' Host Garrison Keillor Plans Minnesota Tour
'Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music' Hits the Stage in Minneapolis This Weekend
131st Winter Carnival Kicks Off in St. Paul

Traffic

Authorities Say Alcohol was Factor in Foley Crash that Killed Mother

2 Pedestrians Die after Being Struck by Vehicles Sunday
At Least 1 Dead in Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash in Ohio
Icy Road Conditions Likely Caused 2-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County
Portion of Highway 169 Closes Monday for 10 Months

Just Posted

02/01/2017
02:26 PM
Texas appealing to get execution reprieve reversed
02/01/2017
02:26 PM
Possible plea deal discussed in nursing student's slaying
02/01/2017
02:25 PM
Hummingbird egg gets in way of upgrades to California bridge
02/01/2017
02:25 PM
Moose rescued after fall into Idaho basement
02/01/2017
02:25 PM
Fed leaves key rate unchanged at a time of uncertainty
02/01/2017
02:24 PM
Retailers, trade groups increase fight against tax proposal
02/01/2017
02:24 PM
Apple surges on iPhone sales; stock indexes wobble
02/01/2017
01:54 PM
Official: Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison
01/31/2017
07:23 PM
Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Cartwheeling Choir Teacher Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Lawsuit Filed after Macy's Announces Closing of Downtown Minneapolis Store
Authorities Say Alcohol was Factor in Foley Crash that Killed Mother
Couple Charged with Neglect Connected to Son's Death Moved to New Zealand
Police Investigate Homicide in North Minneapolis

Digital Extras

WATCH: President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

KSTP Political Insider: Trump Supreme Court Nominee, Executive Action Protests, Real ID Bill
PHOTOS: St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice Sculpture Winners
INTERVIEW: Volunteer Dental Care for Children
FULL NEWSCAST: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 10 Monday

Photo Galleries

Top News Photos: January 31

Advocates attend a Human Rights Campaign press conference discussing a potential Trump executive order that could extend a broad license to discriminate against LGBTQ people at the HRC Headquarters on Tuesday, January 31.

PHOTOS: St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice Sculpture Winners

Top News Photos: Jan 25

Greenpeace protesters unfurl a banner that reads

At Issue with Tom Hauser

At Issue: January 29 - Governor Dayton Signs Health Insurance Relief Bill, Reveals Cancer Battle

Inside Your Health With Dr. Georgiou

Inside Your Health: MNsure Discount