Minnesotans Honor MLK Day with Numerous Events
Large Area of Freezing Rain Moving Toward Minnesota
Man Killed after Setting Off Explosion at Wisconsin Apartment
1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Ice Fishing House Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
2 Bodies Found Within 1 Mile of Each Other in N. Minneapolis
Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Crash Closes Part of Road in Fridley
MnDOT Unveils 20-Year Highway Plan
Traffic Deaths Surged In First 9 Months Of 2016
Judge Cites KSTP Stories, Orders Stop to GPS Tracking Devices Approved by State Agency
Missing Minnesotans: Hang Lee
Myanmar Refugees Hopeful for Driver’s Test in Their Language in 2017
Charges: Fillmore County Couple Beat, Locked Up 5-Year-Old Daughter
Hennepin County Attorney's Office Reviewing EOAA Report on Gophers Football Players
Wild Beat Blackhawks; Own Best Record in Western Conference
Packers Advance to NFC Championship Game
Wagner Scores Career-High 38 in Gophers Loss
Wolves Winning Streak Snapped in Dallas
Wild's Road Success Continues in Dallas
John Lewis Books Sell Out on Amazon Day after Trump's Tweets
Interview with John Hauer, Head of Content Marketing for Athos
The Man Who Fell To Earth Blu-Ray +DVD +Digital HD Limited Collector’s Edition Review
What's Open and Closed on MLK Day
FULL NEWSCAST: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 10 Sunday
FULL NEWSCAST: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 10 p.m. Thursday
At Issue: January 15 - Clash Over Health Insurance Relief, One on One with U of M President Eric Kaler
January is ‘Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month’
People throughout the United States gathered together on Monday to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights dream...
A stretch of University Avenue in Fridley was closed Monday morning as the result of a fatal crash...
A Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, destroying half of a village and killing at least 37 people in the plane and on the ground, the Emergency Situations Ministry said...
One man is injured after he was ejected from his snowmobile Sunday in Union Township in Pierce County, Wisconsin...
The University of Minnesota Libraries, in partnership with the Penumbra Theatre Company, has launched an online search tool to make black history more freely available...
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside their Minneapolis home Sunday morning.
For many, it's the sight of the massive ships coming in to the harbor to make the Twin Ports their home for the next couple of months...
Minnesotans are working to combat the trafficking of people into our state...
A Hennepin County judge issued a temporary halt to the installation of devices, with GPS tracking capabilities, on the cars of thousands of Minnesotans convicted of DUI offenses...
KSTP columnist Aaron Chalich got the opportunity to do an interview via email with John Hauer, who is the Head of Content Marketing for Athos...
Astronauts took another spacewalk Friday to plug in new and better batteries outside the International Space Station...
Minnesota's solar energy capacity made great strides in the last year and state officials don't expect the pace of growth to slow down...
The company behind messaging app Snapchat will place its European base in Britain in a vote of confidence in the economy following the vote to leave the European Union...
Two of John Lewis' books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer's best-seller list...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16 this year. Here is a look at what's open and closed...
The Minnesota House is expected to pass major health insurance relief and reform at the State Capitol this week, just like the Senate did last week.
One in three American adults is obese. That’s at least 83 million people...