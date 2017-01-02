Lawyers for over 700 people committed indefinitely to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program are asking the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a three-judge panel's ruling that the program is constitutional...
Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt has announced the formation of a technology-focused committee that will partner with members of the public in an effort to make government entities more accessible...
You might be surprised to hear just how often hackers try to break into Minnesota's computer systems. According to state officials, it's three million times per day, and they say those hackers come from more than 150 countries...
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a selection expected to spark a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come...
This week turned out to be a stunning one at the Minnesota State Capitol with a double health scare for Governor Mark Dayton and a major breakthrough in helping Minnesotans get health insurance premium relief...