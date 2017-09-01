abc WATCH ABC News | abc WATCH NOW
I-35 NB Near Lakeville Closed Due to Crash, Numerous Other Crashes Reported Throughout Metro

Periods of snowfall Monday afternoon in the greater metro area are creating icy driving conditions for a slower evening commute...

Rasmussen to Extend Transfer Process to Former Globe, MSB Students
Ventura Loses Appeal to Reinstate $1.8M Verdict
Hmong International Academy on Lockdown after False Call About Gun
UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care for $2.3 Billion

Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Initial Court Appearance

Water System Problems in Blaine Likely Caused By Software Failure

Forest Service OKs Land Swap For Proposed PolyMet Mine

In this photo taken Feb. 10, 2016, the closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn. The site, which closed in 2001, may return to life as part of Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine, owned by PolyMet.

Man Dies After Snowmobile Breaks Through The Ice in Wisconsin

Duluth Alliance Calls for Ban on Plastic Bags

Shorewood Considers New Restrictions Limiting Where Level 3 Sex Offenders Can Live

West St. Paul Expected to Approve Separation Agreement with City Manager

The Gophers are ranked No. 24 in the new AP top-25 poll.

Gophers Crack Top 25 for 1st Time in Nearly 4 Years

Boudreau, Wild Win in Return to Anaheim
Balanced Attack Leads Gophers Over Ohio State
Rodgers, Cobb Lead Packers Past Giants
Wolves Blow Another Double-Digit Lead in Loss to Utah
Wild Fall to Kings in Overtime
RAW: Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck Arrives in Minnesota
Wall Makes the Wolves Hit the Wall in D.C.
'Couldn't Have Picked a Better Group,' New Gophers Coach Fleck Says

Ventura Loses Appeal to Reinstate $1.8M Verdict

Minnesota state auditor Rebecca Otto is planning to run for governor.

Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto Plans to Run for Governor

President Barack Obama nearing the end of his 8 year term as President

AP-NORC Poll: Majority of Americans View Obama Favorably, are Divided on His Legacy

A law enforcement vehicle drives near a Walmart where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Killing of Orlando Officer

Philly Sinkhole Swallows Car, Interrupts Utility Services
West Prepares for Flooding While East Coast in Deep Freeze
Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Initial Court Appearance
Federal Charges Filed in Florida Airport Shooting, Suspect Could Face Death Penalty

Judge Cites KSTP Stories, Orders Stop to GPS Tracking Devices Approved by State Agency

The Latest: Ford To Bring Back Ranger, Bronco To US Market
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chariman Bill Ford addresses the North American International Auto show, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit.

State GOP Wary as Republicans Push Repeal of Health Law

Paris Police: 16 Arrested over Kardashian West Jewelry Heist

LIST: Winners at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Streep Takes on Trump While Accepting Lifetime Award Globe

Household Tech Devices Allow Organizations to Learn About You

The Big Thing in TV Sets this Year Is ... Big TV Sets
Minnesota Man Eyes World Record in Rocket-Fueled Sled
New Wood Technology May Offer Hope for Struggling Timber
Uber Privacy Settings Raise Concerns for Sen. Franken, App Users

I-35 NB Near Lakeville Closed Due to Crash, Numerous Other Crashes Reported Throughout Metro

Uber to Help Cities Get a Better Grasp on Traffic Patterns
Trooper Uninjured after Squad Car Struck on I-35E in St. Paul
Icy Roads Slow Metro Area Travel, Frigid Temps to Follow
Ice Causes Multiple Accidents Throughout Metro

