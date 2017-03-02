abc WATCH ABC News | abc WATCH NOW
Visa Holders Rush to Board Flights to US Amid Reprieve

Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country...

Snowmobiler Dies in Crash in West-Central Wisconsin
US Suspends Enforcement of Travel Ban; Trump Bashes Judge
DOJ Asks Court to Stay Order on Travel Ban
Farmington Man to Stand Trial after September Hit-and-Run

Trying to Stay Downtown for Next Year's Super Bowl? Good Luck

Attorney: Process 'Isn't Fair' in Gopher Sexual Misconduct Investigation, Talks Players' Future

Local

At Least 1 Dead in Rollover Crash in Itasca County

DNR Drops Mille Lacs Bass Limit from 4 to 3 in May

Mille Lacs Lake

Investigators Recover Body After Hermantown House Fire

A victim's body was recovered from the debris of a Hermantown home after a fatal fire broke out Thursday morning... 

 

Jury Awards $28M in Crash That Left Minnesota Teen Paralyzed

FAA Investigating Small Plane Crash in Ellendale

Minnesota Sports

Fans celebrate after Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, of Finland, scored his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Granlund Extends Record Point Streak w/ Hat Trick in Win Over Canucks

Wolves Life Without LaVine Begins w/ Loss to Memphis
Bristedt's Hat Trick Leads Gophers Past Penn State
Zach LaVine Tears ACL; Out for Season
Gophers Snap 5-Game Losing Streak
Wolves Hit a Pothole in the Motor City
No. 7 Gophers Beat No. 6 Penn State
5 Punishments Upheld, 4 Cleared, 1 Reduced in Gopher Football Player Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Gophers Guard Dupree McBrayer Calls Players-Only Team Meeting 'Intense'

Politics

Pence: Education Pick DeVos Will Be Confirmed With His Vote

Gov. Dayton Optimistic after Cancer Diagnosis

Protestors gather at Brooklyn Borough Hall to pray before a rally in protest President Donald Trump's immigration order Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order

National News

The Dakota Access Pipeline Work Site

Los Angeles Marchers Protest Trump Orders on Oil Pipelines

300 Wild Horses in South Dakota Need Homes as Deadline Looms
Diplomats: US Envoy Targeting UN Peacekeeping for Reform

Investigative

Missing Minnesotans: Brandon Swanson
Brandon Swanson

Business

US Utilities Seek Sun as Trump Sides with Coal, Fossil Fuels

Plunging solar power costs are leading U.S. electric companies to capture the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels. Major electric utilities are moving into smaller-scale solar farming, a niche developed by local cooperatives and non-profits. It's both an opportunity and a defensive maneuver. Sunshine-capturing technology is becoming so cheap that utilities are preserving their core business against competition from household solar panels...

 

 

Medical

Dayton Not Waiting to Start Cancer Treatment
Gov. Mark Dayton was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Technology

Why Facebook Keeps Pushing You to go 'Live' with Video

Daudt Announces Tech-Focused Initiative Involving Committee, Public

Dayton Proposes $125M Worth of Cybersecurity Reforms

Entertainment

Michael Phelps Makes Political Super Bowl Pick

With McCarthy Playing Spicer, 'SNL' Cranks Up Trump Satire
Trump: Schwarzenegger "Tried Hard" to Make TV Show Work
Nordstrom to Drop Ivanka Trump's Clothing, Accessories Line
Lady Gaga Dedicates her Super Bowl Concert 'for Everyone'

Traffic

Westbound Side of Lowry Tunnel to Close in May for Repairs

Authorities Say Alcohol was Factor in Foley Crash that Killed Mother
2 Pedestrians Die after Being Struck by Vehicles Sunday
At Least 1 Dead in Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash in Ohio
Icy Road Conditions Likely Caused 2-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

