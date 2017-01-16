abc WATCH ABC News | abc WATCH NOW
QUICK LINKS:
Light Snow, Freezing Rain | What's Open, Closed on MLK Day | Flamin' Ohs | Links Page

Minnesotans Honor MLK Day with Numerous Events

People throughout the United States gathered together on Monday to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights dream...

Large Area of Freezing Rain Moving Toward Minnesota
Man Killed after Setting Off Explosion at Wisconsin Apartment
1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Ice Fishing House Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
2 Bodies Found Within 1 Mile of Each Other in N. Minneapolis

Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Crash Closes Part of Road in Fridley

Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan Kills 37, Destroys Village

Advertisement – Content Continues Below

Local

Man Ejected from Snowmobile, Injured in Pierce County

New U of M Search Tool Makes Black History More Accessible

2 Treated for Smoke Inhalation Following Minneapolis House Fire

Shipping Season Ends in Duluth

Round Table Discussion Focuses on Ending Trafficking of People

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (7) celebrates his goal as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) looks on during the second period.

Wild Beat Blackhawks; Own Best Record in Western Conference

Packers Advance to NFC Championship Game
Wagner Scores Career-High 38 in Gophers Loss
Wolves Winning Streak Snapped in Dallas
Wild's Road Success Continues in Dallas
Lettieri Hat Trick Completes Sweep Over Michigan
Sluggish 2nd Half Dooms Gophers at Penn State
Wolves Earn First 3-Game Winning Streak of the Season
MN United Selects Danladi With 1st Overall Pick in MLS Superdraft

Politics

The U.S. Capitol looms over a stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Washington.

Revelers, Rally-Goers to Clog DC for Trump's Inauguration

Inauguration Highlights Trump's Infrastructure Opportunities

Gov. Mark Dayton signs tax conformity bill

Dayton Signs 'Tax Conformity' Bill, Impacts 200,000

National News

Icicles hang from a branch of a tree in Tulsa, Saturday Jan. 14, 2017.

Ice Threat Lingers for Some Midwest States; Storms in Texas

Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan Kills 37, Destroys Village
Central US Ice Storm Falls Short of Dire Forecasts
World Diplomats in Paris to Urge Renewed Mideast Peace Talks
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Shutting Down in May

Investigative

Judge Cites KSTP Stories, Orders Stop to GPS Tracking Devices Approved by State Agency

Business

Shipping Season Ends in Duluth

Medical

Interview with John Hauer, Head of Content Marketing for Athos
Photo courtesy of Athos

Technology

Spacewalking Astronauts Upgrade Orbiting Lab's Power Grid

Solar Energy Capacity in Minnesota Takes a Big Leap in 2016

Messaging App Snapchat to Put European Base in UK

Entertainment

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the second day of a confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

John Lewis Books Sell Out on Amazon Day after Trump's Tweets

Interview with John Hauer, Head of Content Marketing for Athos
The Man Who Fell To Earth Blu-Ray +DVD +Digital HD Limited Collector’s Edition Review
Review: The Bodyguard The Musical launches its US National Tour in Minneapolis
Ex-HBO Employee Gets Federal Prison for $1 Million Fraud

Traffic

Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Crash Closes Part of Road in Fridley

MnDOT Unveils 20-Year Highway Plan
Traffic Deaths Surged In First 9 Months Of 2016
Kandiyohi County Squad Car Involved in Head-On Crash on Icy Highway 71
2 Hospitalized in I-35 Rollover

Just Posted

01/16/2017
10:23 AM
Feds allege KleinBank used discriminatory lending practices
01/16/2017
10:23 AM
Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
01/16/2017
10:23 AM
Off-duty Chicago sergeant wounds person after shots fired
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
Obama made Kenyan artist's name, but Trump portraits fizzle
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
Photo display of mayors reveals surprise find to community
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
IMF boosts growth forecast for US, cites Trump impact
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
IMF raises China growth forecast but warns on debt
01/16/2017
10:22 AM
IMF raises China growth forecast but warns on debt
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Ice Fishing House Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Large Area of Freezing Rain Moving Toward Minnesota
2 Bodies Found Within 1 Mile of Each Other in N. Minneapolis
Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Crash Closes Part of Road in Fridley
Shipping Season Ends in Duluth

Digital Extras

In this April 3, 1968 photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee

What's Open and Closed on MLK Day

FULL NEWSCAST: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 10 Sunday
FULL NEWSCAST: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 10 p.m. Thursday
At Issue: January 15 - Clash Over Health Insurance Relief, One on One with U of M President Eric Kaler
January is ‘Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month’
General Manager of Welch Village Ski Area Peter Zotalis

Photo Galleries

Top News Photos: January 13

Pastor Raphael Gamaliel Warnock, of Ebenezer Baptist Church, speaks during a Martin Luther King Celebration at the Tate Student Center at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., Friday, Jan. 13.

PHOTOS: President-elect Donald Trump's Russian Report Speech

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.

PHOTOS: President Obama's Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama wipes his tears as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address.

At Issue with Tom Hauser

At Issue: January 15 - Clash Over Health Insurance Relief, One on One with U of M President Eric Kaler

Inside Your Health With Dr. Georgiou

Inside Your Health: Obesity