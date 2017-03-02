Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country...
A victim's body was recovered from the debris of a Hermantown home after a fatal fire broke out Thursday morning...
Plunging solar power costs are leading U.S. electric companies to capture the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels. Major electric utilities are moving into smaller-scale solar farming, a niche developed by local cooperatives and non-profits. It's both an opportunity and a defensive maneuver. Sunshine-capturing technology is becoming so cheap that utilities are preserving their core business against competition from household solar panels...