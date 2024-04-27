Shooting leaves 1 injured at YMCA in Coon Rapids

Police say one person was shot Friday night at the YMCA in Coon Rapids.

According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire just before 8 p.m. at 8950 Springbrook Drive. A male victim was found shot and was brought to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the victim’s condition.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Coon Rapids Police Department at 763-427-1212.

