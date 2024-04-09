So Minnesota: Maple syrup family farm in Shafer

Many love to start their day off with a breakfast of pancakes covered in maple syrup.

On the Slattengren family farm in Shafer, they’ve been making maple syrup for more than a century.

“It’s all labor of love and it’s as natural as you can get,” Kevin Slattengren said.

The maple syrup season usually starts around mid-March and lasts about a month, but our unusually warm winter pushed up the season to late January and early February.

“One for the record book,” Slattengren said. “I doubt we’re going to see another year like this.”

Things have really changed since they started making maple syrup on the farm all those years ago, but one thing remains the same — the family tradition.

“It’s evolved into something that’s been a great blessing,” Slattengren said.