Dog stolen in St. Paul attack outside of victim’s home

St. Paul police are investigating a robbery case in which a woman was attacked and her dog was stolen.

It happened on Wednesday on the city’s east side near Westminster Street and York Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to St. Paul police.

The owner sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photos of the 7-year-old, 25-pound dog named Clementine, also known as “Tiny.” According to the dog’s owner, the French bulldog-Boston terrier mix is mostly black with a white chest and a white front left leg that looks like a sock.

Alyssa Arcand, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department, said that two young men were talking to the woman when they then pushed her down and stole her dog.

Arcand mentioned that French bulldogs sell for thousands of dollars but said that they have investigators on the case who are canvassing the neighborhood, talking to witnesses, and checking for any video of the incident that might exist.

The owner told us she was on her doorstep after returning from a walk when the incident happened.

The owner is especially concerned because Tiny has medical issues and needs daily medication, according to a GoFundMe for Tiny.

There is also a reward being offered for her safe return home.

If you know where Clementine is or have any information about Wednesday’s incident, please call 651-266-5650.