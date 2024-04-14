At Issue: April 14 — Rideshare ordinance update, Minnesota House race

At Issue: April 14

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the updates on the Minneapolis rideshare ordinance, sports betting bills and the close race in the Minnesota House.

A rideshare ordinance in Minneapolis that would boost wages for drivers will not go into effect on May 1 as planned. The City Council voted to delay the plan until July, which means Uber and Lyft will continue operating in the city for now.

The Minnesota Racing Commission recently approved “Historical Horse Racing” machines for Running Aces and Canterbury Park, but now there’s a bill to specifically ban them.

President Joe Biden announced new student loan debt forgiveness as he campaigned for reelection in Wisconsin this week. Thirty million people are estimated to receive some form of debt relief under the new plan.

In November, all 134 seats are up for grabs in the Minnesota House where Democrats have a six-seat majority. The most recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll indicates Republicans may be picking up momentum to possibly take control of the House for the first time since 2018.

Then, on Political Analysis, Andy Brehm and Brian Melendez discuss the KSTP/SurveyUSA poll results regarding the presidential race, Minnesota House race and other top issues.