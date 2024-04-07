At Issue: April 7 — Rideshare ordinance bill, Pete Stauber interview

At Issue: April 7

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Tom Hauser covers a bill regarding the rideshare ordinance in Minneapolis, proposed funding for Minnesota State Patrol headquarters and talks with Congressman Pete Stauber.

We are now 24 days from an ordinance going into effect in Minneapolis that could drive Uber and Lyft out of the city. However, a bill slowly moving through the Legislature could create a statewide standard and cause the companies to reverse course on leaving, but some Republican lawmakers say the Legislature needs to act faster.

Gov. Tim Walz highlighted one of his top bonding bill requests this week. He proposed $22 million for planning and land acquisition for a new Minnesota State Patrol headquarters saying it’s time to bring State Patrol operations under one roof.

The latest twist in sports betting in Minnesota is something called “Historical Horse Racing,” which involves betting on horse races that have already happened. A bill was introduced this week to ban historical horse racing machines and it will now become part of the already complicated sports betting debate.

To no surprise, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump easily won their Wisconsin primaries this week.

Then, Congressman Pete Stauber joined the studio to talk about his run for reelection in the Eighth District, funding for the Blatnik Bridge project and the immigration issue on the southern border.

On Political Analysis, Annette Meeks and Ember Reichgott discuss the rideshare ordinance, sports betting and the controversy surrounding Sen. John Hoffman’s consulting business.