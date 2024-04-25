Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis Public Schools, teachers union

Specific details of the deal weren’t included during the overnight update, but hours of negotiations and months of discussions have been held about the contract.

It appears there will be no teachers strike in Minneapolis, one day after the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) announced a strike authorization vote will be held Thursday and Friday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, leaders announced a tentative agreement had been reached between the two entities.

While union members still have to vote on the deal, it is expected to be approved.

Teachers had been asking for a 16% pay increase over two years, but district officials said they couldn’t afford that number and needed to cut spending.

Several walkouts and other demonstrations have been held as well.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams issued a statement overnight, saying “As we keep our students at the center, we worked together to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our licensed staff and recognizes our budgetary constraints. We look forward to continued partnership.”

Greta Callahan, president of the MFT, also issued a statement: “We worked together collaboratively in service to the students of Minneapolis Public Schools and reached an agreement that we are both proud of. Our time today was incredibly productive, and we believe it is a new day for MPS.”

The deal now moves toward ratification – a date for that vote hasn’t been released as of this publishing.

Check back for updates in this developing story.