DFL Party chair says if he was Sen. Mitchell, he would ‘probably consider resigning’

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin says Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) has the right to due process and is not calling for her resignation after she was arrested and charged with felony burglary this week. However, he calls the allegations against her “disturbing.”

While stopping short of calling for her to resign, Martin said, “If I was in her shoes, I would probably consider resigning, of course, to focus on the legal challenges ahead and my family, but I’m not in her shoes and only Senator Mitchell can make that decision for herself.”

RELATED: Sen. Nicole Mitchell: ‘I do not intend to resign’ over burglary charge

Martin and Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann appeared for a joint interview Friday afternoon that will be broadcast Sunday morning on “At Issue.” Hann did call for Mitchell to resign while questioning whether she should be allowed to vote in the Senate while ethics and legal issues play out.

The DFL Senate leadership announced an ethics hearing will be held on May 7 to learn more about the burglary charge in Becker County at her stepmother’s home.

“Can a member serve and be a deciding vote on all kinds of consequential legislation with these kinds of questions hanging over her head?” Hann asked on Friday. “The problem, I think, is really elevated because it’s a one-vote margin for the majority, and she is the deciding vote on every piece of legislation that will get passed. So I think the Senate has to make the decision whether she is qualified to serve as senator before they continue to pass bills and enact law.”

Martin says he understands Mitchell has a cloud hanging over her, but says her constituents in the Woodbury area have a right to representation as long as she’s in office.

“I agree with David to a large extent, but the reality is she has not been convicted at this point. She still is a duly elected member of the Senate,” Martin said.

You can see the entire interview with Martin and Hann on “At Issue with Tom Hauser” Sunday morning at 10 on KSTP-TV.