2024 Minnesota Legislative Tracker
Minnesota lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the 2024 session and working on several bills. They must adjourn the session by May 20, 2024.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is tracking some of the major bills at the Capitol throughout the session below. Find more political coverage here.
SRO Clarifications
Updates to the law would exempt police from certain restraints that can be used on unruly students but would require them to get specific training. Click here to read the bill. Republicans have a competing bill here.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Infertility Insurance
This legislation would require insurance plans to cover any procedures related to infertility diagnosis and treatment. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
MinnesotaCare Public Option
This legislation would expand access to state government health insurance by adding a public option. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Sports Betting
Lawmakers are again pushing to legalize sports betting in Minnesota. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: Not yet introduced
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Minimum School Lunch Times
Under this bill, schools would have to provide at least 15 minutes for students to eat lunch after they get a meal. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: Not yet introduced
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Sanctuary State for Immigration
The bill would prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, making Minnesota a "sanctuary state" for undocumented immigrants. Click here to read the bill. Another bill has similar text.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Penalties for Disrupting Youth Sports Games
This bill would allow anyone who disrupts or interferes with a youth sports game to be fined up to $1,000. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Fishing/Hunting License Updates
One bill would allow Minnesotans to use a digital image of a hunting or fishing license to prove proof of a license. Click here to read the bill. Another bill would reduce fishing license fees for anyone at least 65 years old.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Requirement for Changing State Seal
This bill would require a constitutional amendment to change the state seal, which means a majority of Minnesota voters would have to approve the changes in addition to a majority of state lawmakers in each chamber. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Pregnancy Insurance Requirements
This legislation would require insurance plans to cover prenatal, maternity and postnatal care. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Paid Family Leave Updates
This legislation would update the state's paid family and medical leave law to modify premium rates and benefits. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Sick and Safe Time Updates
This legislation would modify requirements for the state's earned sick and safe time law. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.
Catalytic Converter Law Updates
It would update requirements for scrap metal dealers who buy catalytic converters. Click here to read the bill.
STATUS
- HOUSE: In committee
- SENATE: In committee
- SIGNED BY GOV. WALZ? No.