So Minnesota: Minnesota State Law Library

One library in Minnesota has a unique claim to fame. The Minnesota State Law Library is the oldest library in Minnesota.

It was founded in 1849, nearly a decade before Minnesota became a state.

“The Organic Act of 1848, which created the territory, had a provision in it for a library,” State Law Librarian Liz Reppe said.

The library was first in a log tavern that also served as the home of the new territorial government. It’s been in all three State Capitol buildings.

“We have about 225,000 items,” Reppe said.

Since 1990, the library has been located in the Minnesota Judicial Center. The Minnesota Supreme Court runs the library and it’s open to the public.