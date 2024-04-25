2024 Minnesota Vikings Draft Tracker

The 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a critical one for the present and future of the Minnesota Vikings. Follow all of the developments and see reaction and analysis for each pick in KSTP’s Vikings Draft Tracker.

The 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a critical one for the present and future of the Minnesota Vikings. Follow all of the developments and see reaction and analysis for each pick in KSTP’s Vikings Draft Tracker.

KSTP-TV will have coverage of the draft all three days, with Round 1 starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, and Rounds 4 through 7 starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. ESPN will also carry the draft live in addition to the coverage on KSTP each day.

THE SELECTIONS

RELATED COVERAGE