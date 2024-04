Former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Another piece to the defense 💯



Nubin, the 47th overall pick in the draft, spent five seasons in Minnesota and was the first safety selected in the draft. He joins former Gophers teammates Carter Coughlin and John Michael Schmitz on the Giants roster.

Nubin holds the Gophers all-time interception record with 13 picks in his career.