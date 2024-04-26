Brooklyn Park police release photos of possible suspect in sex assault case

Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential suspect in a sexual assault that happened earlier this week.

Police say the assault happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on a walking trail along Shingle Creek between Unity and Regent avenues. The victim told police a man held her at gunpoint and forced her into a wooded area before assaulting her.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-20s who is about 5′ 6″ inches tall with a slim build, goatee and short, faded hair. He was seen wearing diamond earrings during the assault and was dressed in a black T-shirt, white undershirt, black pants, a black durag, black Jordan shoes and a cross-body bag.

Police also released the photos below of a person believed to be the suspect in this case:

(Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.