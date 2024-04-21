At Issue: April 21 — Former Minnesota lawmaker in Israel, Lawsuit filed by Ricky Cobb II’s family

At Issue: April 21

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers a local connection to the conflict between Iran and Israel, a lawsuit filed by the family of Ricky Cobb II and more.

As Iran and Israel continue to exchange attacks, one former Minnesota lawmaker shared his story about being in Israel last weekend. Former Republican state Senator Paul Anderson was in Israel with an American-Israeli Education Group when Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones, many of which went right over his hotel.

The family of the man fatally shot during a traffic stop on I-94 in Minneapolis filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this week. Ricky Cobb II’s family filed the suit Wednesday against two state troopers involved in the stop.

Running Aces Horse Track filed a lawsuit this week against executives of three Indian casinos under federal racketeering statutes. The track claims the three casinos are offering card games not allowed under compacts between the tribes and the state.

Minnesota House Republican lawmakers are once again calling for full funding of emergency medical services and say the DFL needs to make EMS funding a stronger priority.

Then, GOP Senate leader Mark Johnson and DFL House leader Jamie Long join the studio to dig deeper into the 2024 state legislative session.

Later in the show, Brian McClung and Mike Erlandson discuss sports betting, the Donald Trump trial and more.