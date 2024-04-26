Mother charged in death of her infant son in 2022

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of her infant son in 2022, who the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined died from fentanyl toxicity.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call in St. Paul about a baby who was blue, unconscious and not breathing on the afternoon of March 12, 2022.

Officers found the suspect, Wynona Ann Littlewolf, her boyfriend, and the 8-month-old child at Metro Metals where they had stopped to get help while trying to go to a hospital and getting lost.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by medics who said the infant had been deceased for a “considerable length of time,” the documents say.

Littlefoot and her boyfriend, who is not the father of the infant, had come to the Twin Cities for the man’s medical appointments and had checked into a hotel in Roseville the prior day with Littlefoot’s son.

Littlefoot said they had put the child in their crib between 3-4:00 a.m. and she woke up and eventually checked on her baby more than eight hours later when she found her son purple and not breathing, the charges say.

Littlefoot’s boyfriend told police that he uses marijuana but not other drugs and that Littlefoot uses heroin.

Officers got a search warrant for the hotel room where the three were staying and found drug paraphernalia in the room that tested and found positive for fentanyl, the charges say.

The BCA also determined that Littlefoot had fentanyl in her blood after a search warrant was used to get a blood sample.

More than a year later, on March 30, 2023, Littlefoot agreed to talk to investigators from the Shakopee prison, where she is doing time for a burglary conviction. She told them about her and her boyfriend’s drug use, including her using heroin at the hotel room, the documents say.

Investigators asked her about her son’s death and she said, “I think I should have been watching

him more. Okay, I should have been, you know, I should have been watching him a lot more, but I pushed

him off to [my boyfriend].”

There is no future court date for the case related to her son’s death yet, which has an active warrant attached to it.