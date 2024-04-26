Person tests positive for measles in Wisconsin, officials advise people to get vaccinated

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed a case of measles in Dane County on Friday.

A department spokesperson said a person who lives in Dane County and works in Rock County tested positive for measles. DHS officials are working to notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Although measles cases are rare in Wisconsin, the virus is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications.

DHS officials say the best way to protect yourself from measles is to be vaccinated.