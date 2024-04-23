Woman who loaned car to George Floyd finally gets it back from the state

Nearly four years of waiting came to an end Tuesday afternoon when state authorities finally returned Sylvia Jackson’s vehicle.

George Floyd was sitting in Jackson’s blue, 2001 Mercedes-Benz SUV when Minneapolis police first made contact with him at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on May 25, 2020.

Jackson had loaned the car to her friend and former coworker that day, as the two planned to meet back at her house for a barbeque.

After Floyd’s death, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) held Jackson’s vehicle as evidence.

Agents continued to hold the car, citing an active investigation, until 5 INVESTIGATES began asking questions about the status of Jackson’s property last week.

Those questions prompted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to intervene, authorizing the BCA to return the car to Jackson.

“It was a big relief,” Jackson said after getting her car on Tuesday. “A big relief and a lot of wondering… why was my car really here for so long?”

Jackson retrieved her car from Lloyd’s Automotive in St. Paul, where mechanics replaced at least one tire and installed a new battery.

The BCA confirmed the state is covering repair and storage costs.

“We were very glad to return Ms. Jackson’s car to her today and hope it makes things easier for her moving forward,” a BCA spokesperson said in an email.

Jackson says she is hopeful that having her car back will now help her find a new job, but she remains frustrated that it took so long.

“Why wouldn’t you do the right thing just because it’s the ‘right thing?'” Jackson wondered. “Why does it take me having to get in contact with the news station and everything just to get my own property back?”