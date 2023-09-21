PATTERN AND PRACTICE

Eric Rasmussen, Ryan Raiche & Kirsten Swanson KSTP

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Special Report revealing the systemic issues that resulted in a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd. Three years of original reporting, dozens of interviews, and new findings from the United States Department of Justice show how the department’s past will impact its future and the community it serves.

Part One: Payouts and Promises

Part Two: Truth and Consequences

Part Three: A Critical Lens

Part Four: How did we get here?

