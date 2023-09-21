PATTERN AND PRACTICE
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Special Report revealing the systemic issues that resulted in a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd. Three years of original reporting, dozens of interviews, and new findings from the United States Department of Justice show how the department’s past will impact its future and the community it serves.
Part One: Payouts and Promises
Part Two: Truth and Consequences
Part Three: A Critical Lens
Part Four: How did we get here?
