Saints postpone Friday’s game, set doubleheader for Saturday

The rainy forecast has led the St. Paul Saints to postpone Friday night’s game and schedule a doubleheader on Saturday.

The team waited until just before 4 p.m. before making the call.

The first game on Saturday will now start at 1:07 p.m., with each game scheduled for seven innings and a 30-minute break expected between the two contests. Minnesota’s Weather Authority says Saturday’s forecast has some rain in it but the majority of the day should be dry.

Fans who had tickets to Friday’s game will get a voucher credited to their account equal to the amount of tickets they bought within 72 hours. Those vouchers will be eligible for any other regular-season Saints home game this season. Fans who bought tickets at the box office will have to exchange them at the box office.