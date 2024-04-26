Hennepin County officials to choose new prosecution team in Londregan case

Hennepin County officials confirmed on Friday that Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan’s case will soon see new members of the prosecution.

A statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the office is choosing a new prosecution team to work on the case due, in part, to the amount of resources and litigation necessary during pretrial.

Londregan currently faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II last July.

His defense team most recently filed to dismiss the second-degree murder charge at his next hearing, scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said, “As we continue to prepare this case for trial, we are assembling a new prosecution team to handle what is an extraordinarily resource intensive case that will involve extensive litigation prior to trial. While this case continues, we must also maintain the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to the safety of our community.”

For 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS complete coverage on Ryan Londregan, CLICK HERE.