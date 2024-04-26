5 ON YOUR SIDE: Bust that dust

How’s spring cleaning going? The experts at Consumer Reports have one rule: Work smarter, not harder, especially when it comes to dusting. Now, they’re revealing a few dirty secrets from their test labs so you can get the job done quickly and easily in your home.

Set aside the feather duster and use a microfiber cloth. Match the cloth to the job. Soft, fluffy cloths are absorbent and best for holding dust, which minimizes the potential to scratch surfaces. Don’t drench your cloth with a cleaning solution. It should be only slightly damp so you don’t leave any solution behind.

CR’s editor’s choice for a top-notch multipurpose cleaner goes to Mr. Clean Clean Freak. For glass, it’s Sprayway Glass Cleaner. Speaking of glass, less absorbent flatweave cloths are best for glass and other hard surfaces.

For TVs and computer screens, skip the cleaning solution and use a disposable electrostatic cloth.

For those hard-to-reach places, use a Lambswool Duster. It might sound weird, but vacuum your duster after each use. It will help remove debris trapped in the fibers. Because you can’t toss lambswool into a washing machine, hand-wash the duster occasionally and let it air-dry before storing it.

An angled broom is best for sweeping dust from floors and corners. A dirty little secret: don’t use a dustpan to pick up sweepings; use a handheld vac to suck them up. That eliminates the dust lines where the lip of the pan meets the floor.

CR recommends the handheld Shark Ion W1 Cord-Free. Or if you want to let a robot do the work, CR likes the iRobot Roomba S9+.

If you prefer the old-fashioned way but your vacuum has seen better days and needs to be replaced, consider the Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly.

Don’t vacuum fast because you might miss embedded dirt. When cleaning hardwood floors, be sure to vacuum in a crisscross pattern, which will help suck up any dirt that’s embedded in the cracks.

Another pro tip: Set your vacuum brush at the right height. It should touch the top portion of the carpet.

Don’t forget your doormats need some TLC, too. Shake those out every two weeks.

consumerreports.org